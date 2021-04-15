BLOUNTVILLE — Becky Olinger has been named the next principal of Central Heights Elementary School, Sullivan County Director of Schools David Cox and Interim Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski announced on Thursday afternoon.
Olinger has served as principal of Blountville Middle and Elementary schools since 2014. Those schools will close in May. “I am grateful for the privilege to work with the Central Heights staff, students and families,” said Olinger, who holds a Ph.D., in a school system news release. “I look forward to joining in on the opportunities they provide for their students. I know we will continue to do great things. Go Mustangs!”
Her appointment will begin July 1. Retired county principal Greg Harvey has served as interim principal at Central Heights since the fall of 2020, when then-Principal Angie Baker left to take a position with King University.