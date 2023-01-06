Hawkins BOE

Hawkins County Board of Education members discuss Thursday night a plan to possibly sell two older properties to two local churches.

 CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net

ROGERSVILLE — Two older Hawkins County school properties might find their way into the hands of two churches that hope to use them to continue their community work.

The Hawkins County Board of Education unanimously approved Thursday night entering into negotiations to sell the former Keplar Elementary School and the old North Fork School site.

