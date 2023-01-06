ROGERSVILLE — Two older Hawkins County school properties might find their way into the hands of two churches that hope to use them to continue their community work.
The Hawkins County Board of Education unanimously approved Thursday night entering into negotiations to sell the former Keplar Elementary School and the old North Fork School site.
“Two really, really good proposals have been brought before the board,” Chris Christian, BOE chairman, said.
However, Christian said he did not want to approve the bids outright on Thursday night because he wanted to make sure that all legalities are handled appropriately.
The two bidders for the school properties are Buren Missionary Baptist Church for the Keplar School and North Fork River Baptist Church for the North Fork School property.
Buren Missionary Baptist put in a bid of $56,000, while North Fork Baptist bid $5,000.
Keplar was closed almost two years ago. North Fork was closed decades ago and the school razed. The only thing on the property now is a building once owned by the Ruritan Club.
Members of the churches addressed the school board about their plans for the properties.
Eddie Mowell, trustee for North Fork River Baptist Church, said the congregation wanted the property to continue its mission of serving others.
“That secures our food pantry, our care center,” he said.
Mowell said the church has already been using the property for years and has also maintained it. Acquiring the property outright would mean the church could continue to serve local residents.
Jonathan Carver, with Buren Missionary Baptist Church, said his church wanted the Keplar School for many of the same reasons. The congregation wants to have a food and clothing pantry and possible student tutoring. He said church members could even see developing the site into a Christian-based school. Carver said there are many possibilities for expansion and programs the church could run from the facility.
“Our church has been interested in Keplar School for 25 years,” he said.
The school system now plans to enter negotiations with the churches.
Christian and other BOE members said they wanted to expedite the process. Christian said there could be a called meeting within a matter of weeks to approve the contracts.