BLOUNTVILLE — You can walk up or Zoom in to this month’s Tennessee Reconnect information session hosted by Northeast State Community College.
The event is scheduled for 5 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12. This session is being held on the Blountville campus but offers a Zoom virtual meeting option for those who wish to participate online.
This informative event is free and welcomes anyone interested in learning more about Tennessee Reconnect and NSCC. Submit your request for in-person or virtual attendance by sending an RSVP to tnreconnect@northeaststate.edu.
For those opting to attend virtually, once the request to attend is received via email, participants will be sent a Zoom meeting ID number to join the session. Participants can ask questions and learn more about the college and Tennessee Reconnect.
Tennessee Reconnect is a last-dollar grant created to provide two years of free tuition to adults seeking to earn an associate’s degree or technical certificate. Adult students planning to apply for a Tennessee Reconnect grant should first create a login on the Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation portal at: https://clipslink.tsac.tn.gov/studentsignon/. Once you have created an account, Select “Apply” and then choose “TN Reconnect Scholarship Application.”