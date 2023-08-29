Sullivan Heights Middle School air handlers, which maintenance supervisor Charlie Hubbard said were installed before what was Sullivan South High opened in 1980, are among HVAC items the school system is using COVID relief money to replace. This was taken Jan. 12, 2023.
Sullivan Heights Middle School chillers, which maintenance supervisor Charlie Hubbard said were put in used about 20 years ago, are among HVAC items the school system is using COVID relief money to replace. This was taken Jan. 12, 2023.
Sullivan Heights Middle School chillers, which maintenance supervisor Charlie Hubbard said were put in used about 20 years ago, are among HVAC items the school system is using COVID relief money to replace. This was taken Jan. 12, 2023.
Sullivan Heights Middle School chillers, which maintenance supervisor Charlie Hubbard said were installed about 20 years ago, are among HVAC items the school system is using COVID relief money to fund.
Sullivan Heights Middle School chillers, which maintenance supervisor Charlie Hubbard said were put in used about 20 years ago, are among HVAC items the school system is using COVID relief money to replace. This was taken Jan. 12, 2023.
Sullivan Heights Middle School chillers, which maintenance supervisor Charlie Hubbard said were put in used about 20 years ago, are among HVAC items the school system is using COVID relief money to replace. This was taken Jan. 12, 2023.
Sullivan Heights Middle School air handlers, which maintenance supervisor Charlie Hubbard said were installed before what was Sullivan South High opened in 1980, are among HVAC items the school system is using COVID relief money to replace. This was taken Jan. 12, 2023.
Sullivan Heights Middle School chillers, which maintenance supervisor Charlie Hubbard said were put in used about 20 years ago, are among HVAC items the school system is using COVID relief money to replace. This was taken Jan. 12, 2023.
Sullivan Heights Middle School chillers, which maintenance supervisor Charlie Hubbard said were put in used about 20 years ago, are among HVAC items the school system is using COVID relief money to replace. This was taken Jan. 12, 2023.
Sullivan Heights Middle School chillers, which maintenance supervisor Charlie Hubbard said were installed about 20 years ago, are among HVAC items the school system is using COVID relief money to fund.
Sullivan Heights Middle School chillers, which maintenance supervisor Charlie Hubbard said were put in used about 20 years ago, are among HVAC items the school system is using COVID relief money to replace. This was taken Jan. 12, 2023.
Sullivan Heights Middle School chillers, which maintenance supervisor Charlie Hubbard said were put in used about 20 years ago, are among HVAC items the school system is using COVID relief money to replace. This was taken Jan. 12, 2023.
KINGSPORT — If your home or work air conditioning has been struggling in the late summer heat, you're not alone.
Sullivan Heights Middle School, housed in the former Sullivan South High School, has had cooling issues for a while not long after school started early this month, according to the head of Sullivan County Schools.
And while he said help is on the way with a complete replacement to start early next year, the school in the mean time continues to struggle to keep students, faculty and staff cool.
"The current unit is having some challenges with the relays," Director of Schools Chuck Carter said Monday afternoon. "We've got staff members there constantly working on it."
In addition, he said representative of Trane, which made the unit in the school building that opened in the fall of 1980, are schedule to be on site Tuesday to help address the situation.
Charlie Hubbard, facilities and maintenance manager for Sullivan County Schools, could not be reached for comment. However, in January he said air handlers of the system dated back to the building's opening in 1980 while the chiller has been in service for about 20 years.
The entire system is to be replaced, hopefully staring in the January-February time frame using COVID-19 relief money or ESSER funds, an acronym for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, Carter said.
"We need to get this thing fixed," Carter said. "It's an off and on thing. He said the chiller and three compressors in the system are interconnected, meaning that if one of the compressors goes out, everything stops cooling.
He said heating won't be much different but hopefully the situation can be temporarily addressed until a new heating, cooling and ventilation system is in place.
In the mean time, he said students are being moved to areas where cooling is better and/or temperatures are lower.
"We're trying to put students in the areas that have the best chance of being not hot," Carter said.
Sullivan Heights Principal Jamie Whitinger could not be reached for comment.
Carter said closing the school and sending students home was not a good option because of students who have parents working during the day and thus might have no adult supervision at home.
Tuesday might supply a respite from the heat with cloudy skies and the prediction of rain and lower temperatures, although humidity remains high.
Stay Engaged
React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.