KINGSPORT — If your home or work air conditioning has been struggling in the late summer heat, you're not alone.

Sullivan Heights Middle School, housed in the former Sullivan South High School, has had cooling issues for a while not long after school started early this month, according to the head of Sullivan County Schools.


