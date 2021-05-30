By HOLLY VIERS
FORT BLACKMORE — If you had paid a visit to Fort Blackmore Primary School this school year, you would’ve quickly noticed something unusual: There were no students present.
The halls were much quieter and emptier than usual, but plenty of learning was still taking place. That’s because the school was converted into a virtual learning hub for all the county’s remote-learning elementary students. Select teachers from across the school system taught onsite at the facility, but only to virtual classes.
The unique setup has not only survived, but thrived. Tammy Quillin, elementary education supervisor and virtual learning coordinator, said the system has proven just as successful as in-person learning when it comes to students’ academic success.
“I truly believe in all my heart and all my soul there’s not another place like this in the nation, that no one has closed a school and taken teachers (for virtual learning), she said.”
The idea is born
Like every other school system across the country, Scott County Public Schools was forced to make some quick changes when the COVID-19 pandemic began last spring.
At that time, though, Quillin knew that the school system’s initial virtual learning setup for elementary students needed some improvements. She worked with Michael Vermillion, instructional technology resource teacher, to brainstorm ideas for the 2020-21 academic year.
“When we saw the amount of students that their parents wanted home education for them because of fear of COVID, I had a little seed in my head,” Quillin said.
“I said, ‘We have two schools that are eight miles apart. That’s Fort Blackmore and Dungannon.’ Fort Blackmore is a primary school, population around 80 kids, and around 80 kids at Dungannon, but only about 40 each were going to come back onsite. I said, ‘May I have a school?’ and the superintendent said, ‘If that’s what you think is best for our school division, you may.’ ”
Quillin said 21 elementary teachers from schools countywide were specially selected for the virtual program based on their expressiveness and knowledge of technology.
Alicia White, a fourth- and fifth-grade math teacher and assistant principal at Dungannon Intermediate School, was chosen to lead the virtual elementary school, handling teacher evaluations and meeting with families.
School system officials began forming the virtual learning faculty in July of last year, and the program kicked off on the first day of school with around 370 students. The program added sixth and seventh grades in January, but total participation dropped to around 280 students during the second semester.
The plan in action
Quillin said elementary students from across the county were mixed together in the virtual classes, regardless of the school they usually attended. Students who would’ve learned onsite at Fort Blackmore Primary School were moved to Dungannon Intermediate School for the year.
When it came to teaching, Vermillion said lessons were designed to cut down on long periods of lecturing, so that even the youngest students could stay engaged.
“We kind of designed it around what’s called a flipped classroom model, where our teachers will record an instructional video explaining the process, and we kind of ask the students to familiarize themselves with that beforehand,” Vermillion said.
“Then when they come to class, they come to class with questions that they already have relating to the topic, so we can use that class time for really in-depth instruction. … A lot of colleges do that type of model, and we’ve found it to be really successful, even with the younger kids.”
Aside from those changes, the timeline of virtual school days mirrored in-person learning in many ways, Quillin said, including time for group lunch and recess.
“We felt like it was important for the kids to get up out of bed, have their breakfast, brush their teeth, put their clothes on, and go somewhere and sit down, just like you would at school, except you’ve got a camera in front of you,” Quillin said. “That’s what we’ve asked the parents to do with the kids, and most of them have done that.”
The logistics
The success of the virtual learning hub was, of course, reliant upon technology. But, luckily for teachers, many of the students were already well-prepared.
“We’ve been a Google division for several years now, so most of our students third (grade) and up already had some Chromebook experience,” Vermillion said.
“We had Chromebook carts in the classrooms that students would use. Kindergarten through second grade, there was a little bit more of a learning curve, but taking those first couple weeks and teaching those kids the process to get on their Chromebooks and the etiquette for an online class, you would be amazed at what a 5-year-old can do with a device, once they’re taught how to use it responsibly.”
That said, some of the youngest students still needed paper and pencil to learn certain concepts, like handwriting. Thus, an assignment delivery system was created.
“We have milk crates that we take, and people load these up for those parents that cannot, or were too fearful, to come out,” Quillen said. “We have people that are taking those to their doors … and then retrieving those assignments that need to come back to us. That has occurred all year long, every Wednesday. That’s the sheriff’s office being involved, that’s the school system, our transportation, and our superintendent does that.”
The special connections
Quillin said one of the hallmarks of the virtual learning hub has been the opportunity for teacher collaboration. Since all the teachers were working from the same location, they could easily bounce ideas off one another and share their successes and failures.
The most rewarding part of the program, though, has been the teachers’ close connections with students and their families, Quillin said. For the first time, teachers got an up-close look inside their students’ homes, and families had easier access to their students’ instructors.
“How often do you get to go into a child’s living room every day?” Quillin said. “You don’t as a teacher, and how often do we allow parents to walk into our classroom? We don’t.”
The future of virtual
Quillin said the virtual learning hub will continue next school year, and enrollment is open now. Beyond that, she said school system leaders will reassess the county’s needs to determine whether the program will continue.
“You hope that life would go back to normal,” Quillin said. “However, through our experiences, we’ve learned that normal can change and be just as successful.”