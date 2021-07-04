BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College has announced registration for its annual Girls Rule Technology Summer Camp set for July 12 through July 16.
The camp will be held each day from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and is open to girls entering the fifth and sixth grades this fall.
The camp is what a news release from the college called a fun, immersive STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) experience.
Campers will be introduced to automotive technology, computer science, engineering, electricity, industrial technology, machine tooling, aviation and entertainment technology.
Additionally, camp counselors are primarily female Technologies Division students and faculty members who provide role models for campers.
The camp will be held in the college’s new $29 million Technical Education Complex, which provides a setting and a wealth of cutting-edge technology.
“The goal of the camp is to increase female participation in technology programs and STEM careers,” said Donna Farrell, the college’s interim dean of technologies. “It’s a great way to introduce young women to career fields such as engineering, computer science and mathematics.”