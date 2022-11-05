BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College will host its annual commemoration of Veterans Day on Friday with a ceremony honoring the sacrifices of the nation’s servicemen and servicewomen.
Sponsored by the college’s Veteran & Military Student Success Center, the ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. in the Regional Center for the Performing Arts Theatre on the Blountville campus next to Tri-Cities Airport.
The theme for Veterans Day 2022 is “Honor” as designated by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. A news release from NSCC said veterans are proud of their military service in defending our nation. Honor reflects the military value and tradition of answering the call to duty. There is distinct honor in serving to protect our way of life and the Constitution of the United States of America.
Veterans Day is observed Nov. 11 in commemoration of the anniversary of the signing of the armistice that ended World War I. Hostilities officially ended in 1918 at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
Formerly called Armistice Day, the holiday was originally intended to honor veterans of the First World War. The meaning of the holiday was expanded later to honor all U.S. veterans who served in either wartime or peacetime.
A news release from the school said NSCC officials are proud to honor our veterans, their families, and all the men and women who have served our country.
The event is open to the public. For more information, call (423) 354-2528.