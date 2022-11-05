BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College will host its annual commemoration of Veterans Day on Friday with a ceremony honoring the sacrifices of the nation’s servicemen and servicewomen.

Sponsored by the college’s Veteran & Military Student Success Center, the ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. in the Regional Center for the Performing Arts Theatre on the Blountville campus next to Tri-Cities Airport.

The event is open to the public. For more information, call (423) 354-2528.