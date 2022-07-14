NASHVILLE — Public secondary school systems in Bristol, Kingsport, Sullivan County, Johnson City and Hawkins County are among those who have won part of a nearly $3 million in career technical education or CTE grants through Tennessee.
Kingsport schools won the highest amount in the Tri-Cities, followed by Bristol as second highest and Johnson City with a close third highest.
The state Department of Education Wednesday, July 13, 2022, announced $2.9 million in Perkins Reserve Grants to 44 school districts for the 2022-23 school year to support CTE education across the state as follows:
• Bristol won a grant for $50,000 to add agriculture and collision repair, as well as mechanical, electrical and plumbing programs.
• Carter County won a $25,5000 to modernize its welding pathway with industry standard equipment and administer early post-secondary opportunities or EPSOs.
• Hawkins won $19,500 to provide wireless internet for students.
• Johnson City won $45,000 to create a new "Mercantile Street Cafe."
• Kingsport won $90,000 to increase ESPOs through new advanced manufacturing equipment and industry-certified opportunities.
• Sullivan County won $34,455 for curriculum to create pre-apprenticeship opportunities.
Districts are eligible to apply for a secondary grant and/or regional career pathways grant, which are included in the Perkins Reserve Grant funds provided to states.
All the grants mentioned above from Northeast Tennessee are secondary grants except for the Kingsport one, which was a regional career pathways grant.
The Perkins Reserve Grant (PRG) is a competitive grant opportunity made possible through the federal Perkins V legislation passed in 2018.
In 2020, the PRG grant opportunity was redesigned under the four-year Strengthening Career and Technical Education in Tennessee state plan to foster local innovation and support implementation of CTE programs and career pathways, especially in more rural areas, aligned with regionally identified high skill, high wage, and/or in-demand occupations or industries.
During the month of July, the department is celebrating Innovative School Models, which are aligned to the programs funded through the Perkins Reserve Grant Awards by eliminating structural barriers that exist between middle and high school, workforce, and postsecondary opportunities.
These models allow students the ability to seamlessly make connections earlier and graduate high school prepared to successfully complete a postsecondary credential or excel in a career pathway of their choice.
"Across the state, districts are focusing on innovating in career and technical education to boost student readiness and access to postsecondary opportunities, and the Perkins Reserve Grant awards help support this important work,” Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn said in a news release. “These grant awards provide avenues to build upon and create partnerships between districts, schools and community organizations to expand innovative CTE opportunities for all students.”
A full list of the 44 Tennessee school districts receiving a 2022-23 Perkins Reserve Grant awards is available online at tn.gov/education/news.html, while more information about the CTE in Tennessee is available online at tn.gov/education/career-and-technical-education.html.