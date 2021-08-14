BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College is now taking applications to assist eligible students with childcare expenses through its Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) program.
The program — funded by a U.S. Department of Education grant — provides subsidies and coaching services to help parents stay in college and complete a certificate or degree. The program serves a limited number of students and focuses primarily on full-day care for infants through pre-school age children.
Northeast State has agreements with childcare centers with 2- or 3-star quality ratings as determined by the Tennessee Department of Human Services. A sliding fee scale determines the payment to the provider, and student-parents are required to pay at least 10 percent of the cost.
In cases where a student-parent has a child in a daycare that does not have a contract with Northeast State, the College will work to create an agreement with a center, provided it meets Department of Human Services requirements.
CCAMPIS funds are provided for the fall and spring semesters and during winter break. Summer funds may be available in some cases.
All subsidies are paid directly to the childcare center. The student’s share of costs is also paid to the childcare center under its policies. Students are responsible for all other fees (application, supply, field trip, late fees, etc.).
The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) determines eligibility for the program. The FAFSA determines a family’s financial status based on income, assets, benefits, family size, and the number of family members in college. For more information, go online to www.studentaid.gov.
Students are required to enroll in a degree or certificate program and sign up for a minimum of six credit hours per semester. Also, students must maintain a GPA of 2.5, attend an orientation, meet regularly with the CCAMPIS coordinator, meet with an academic advisor to develop an academic plan, and participate in one parent training activity each semester.
For more information, go online to www.northeaststate.edu/ccampis, or contact Kerrie Hall, the CCAMPIS coordinator, at (423) 354-5273 or [email protected].