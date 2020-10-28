BLOUNTVILLE — The Northeast State Foundation in collaboration with Sync Space are bringing a diverse selection of course offerings beginning Nov. 3.
These entrepreneurial boot camps merge the resources of Sync Space and Northeast State Foundation to assist individuals and small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. For detailed information and how to register for these classes, contact Krissie Hoff, Programs and Marketing Coordinator at Sync Space at Krissie@SyncSpace.org or (513) 608-7511.
Each course session is optimized for time and brevity. Participants get time for question and answer segments with instructors and guest speakers. The courses also provide unique opportunities for one-on-one mentorship between students and a core group of leaders from regional business executives and third-party speakers. The available courses and descriptions are as follows:
- Marketing Boot camp: Get a boost in marketing and e-commerce strategy to help your business survive and thrive in a pandemic impacted world. This condensed virtual workshop customized for small businesses and entrepreneurs in need of adjusting their marketing strategy due to the impacts by COVID-19. Students get insight on customer discovery, strategies for sales and social channels, and creating a brand strategy. Participants get opportunities for discussion and one-on-one mentorship specific to their businesses.
- Makers, Creators and Online Retail - Thriving post pandemic: Industry experts address topics related to sales and marketing, e-commerce, access to training and equipment, finance and IP. This intensive boot camp is tailored for small businesses and entrepreneurs in the maker, retail or product industries who have been impacted by COVID-19. Specific topics to pivoting strategy, finance, and sales in the midst of COVID will be highlighted throughout the program. Sessions will be hosted at the Inventor Center at 118 Shelby Street, Kingsport.
- Creative Cuisine: Beat Bobby Flay and impress the in-laws with this culinary arts education program that gives neighbors the skills and confidence to pursue a successful career in the culinary industry. In this program, students will learn culinary skills, financial management, and career development all from passionate and highly qualified staff.
- Restaurant Recovery: This virtual course is for employees, owners and operators of restaurants and food service businesses to provide the tools and resources to adjust your business model in response to the global pandemic and your customer's changing needs and expectations. Learn how to think strategically and define the values that will guide you safely through this unique season for the food and beverage industry and find your opportunities for employment and career advancement.
Sync Space Entrepreneur Center is a regional entrepreneur center with accelerator programs uniquely focused on support for local and recruited startups considering Northeast Tennessee as a place to grow or expand their business.