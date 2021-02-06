BLOUNTVILLE — Local community college students with questions about financial aid, admissions, advising and other issues have a single location to get information, a type of one-stop shop for those seeking answers.
It is also a place where they can just hang out, with a potential clientele of folks ranging in age from 16 to the 70s.
Northeast State Community College last week formally launched a new student services room and program called the Bear Den on the main campus in Blountville, with eventual plans to expand the concept to the Kingsport, Johnson City and Elizabethton locations.
It is normally open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each regular school day in Room C2107 of the General Studies Building. The concept grew from the college’s quality enhancement plan called Northeast Bear Strong: A Culture of Service Excellence. Surveys showed students wanted a way to get answers without having to visit several offices, and NSCC spokesman Bob Carpenter said the Bear Den was the answer.
Those on hand at the Thursday morning unveiling of the Bear Den included NSCC President Bethany Bullock, as well as Jennifer Starling, assistant vice president for Student Success and dean of students.
“The Bear Den provides key information of advising, registering and financial aid,” Starling said.
“Our goal is to try to get students in here,” said Rayma Gibbs, a student needs specialist and one of four Bear Den leaders.
Instead of going from office to office across campus, students can get many if not all the answers and information they need on everything from how to get high school or other transcripts to financial aid and requirements for admission. She also said students could just “chill” for a bit in the space if they want.
Gibbs said each leader has an area of expertise but all are trained to handle a variety of requests.
“We’re tickled to death to have it. We believe it will be a game changer for students to be advocates for their own success,” Bullock said after the unveiling and ribbon cutting Thursday.
She said the Bear Den is meant for students ranging from 16-year-old high schoolers in dual enrollment, traditional high school graduates, non-traditional older students and senior citizens.
The school recently had a 72-year-old woman graduate.
“The intent is they feel informed,” said Bullock.
Also among the staff of the Bear Den in Blountville is student Kristi Peters, who is seeking an associate’s degree in environmental science.
“I do work here at the student information center,” said Peters, who volunteered that she is 47.
She said her husband put things in to perspective when he told her she would be two years older in two years whether she sought the degree or not.
Ashley Strickland, an admissions specialist who holds a master’s degree in education, also is a Bear Den leader in Blountville.
A U.S. Department of Education Title II grant funded the den’s creation and space renovation, Carpenter said. In addition, artificial intelligence software enables students to chat with staff during office hours and by appointment as needed, and the den will extend service hours during peak registration times and special events, Carpenter said.