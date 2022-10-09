BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College has won $1.6 million to boost its cybersecurity program.

The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded NSCC the Strengthening College Training grant to promote student success in under-represented student populations and enhance cybersecurity education in computer information technology (CIT) programs, according to a news release from the school.

Donna Farrell

Donna Farrell, dean of the Technologies Division at Northeast State Community College. A cybersecurity project, funded by a $1.6 million federal grant, will be housed in the Technical Education Complex on Northeast's main campus in Blountville shown here.

