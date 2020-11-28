BLOUNTVILLE — Attending an open house is virtually possible. Tune in, log on and enter for a chance to win big at Northeast State’s Virtual Open House 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 8 via a Zoom video stream.
Sponsored by College’s Office of Admissions and Records, the Virtual Open House provides prospective Northeast State students with information about the college and the Spring 2021 semester. Open House attendees are automatically registered to win one of three $100 VISA gift cards or a Northeast State swag bag.
Prospective Virtual Open House attendees can register now at: https://www.northeaststate.edu/Open-House.
A welcome to virtual visitors kicks off the event at 5 p.m. A live virtual tour of the campus kicks off at 5:30 p.m. continuing to 6:15 p.m. Two student services breakout sessions follow with the first session beginning at 6:30 p.m. The second virtual sessions begins at 7:05 p.m. The closing remarks begin at 7:40 p.m. when the gift giveaways will be announced.
Attendees can log on to the virtual Zoom session beginning at 5 p.m. Faculty and staff will conduct the evening’s informational sessions starting at 5:30 p.m. In addition, participants can learn more about the numerous student support programs that help students achieve success, both in and out of the classroom. Information about the Tennessee Promise and Tennessee Reconnect programs will also be available.
Students also learn about Admissions, Tennessee Promise, Career Services, Advising, and much more. These live Zoom events, tailored to prospective high school seniors, provide the opportunity to connect with current staff from the comfort of your home.
For more information, go online to www.northeaststate.edu/Admissions or email admissions@northeaststate.edu.