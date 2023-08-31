Hicks and McCord ink agreement

David Hicks, president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton, and Jeff McCord, president of Northeast State Community College Thursday morning signed a welding articulation agreement between the two schools. It will allow students who take welding courses through the TCAT to transfer credit toward a Northeast welding program.

 CONTRIBUTED BY NORTHEAST STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton have signed the first-ever articulation agreement between the two institutions.

The agreement signed Thursday morning provides a transfer pathway for TCAT students earning a welding diploma.


