Veteran at Northeast State gets free used car

Northeast State Commmunity College Automotive Technology Instructor Ernie Morelock, left, presents student veteran David Hayward with the keys to a vehicle donated through the Northeast State Foundation’s scholarship program.

 CONTRIBUTED BY NORTHEAST STATE COMMUNTIY COLLEGE

BLOUNTVILLE — In the spirit of the holiday season, Northeast State Community College’s foundation and the school’s Technologies Division partnered to award a pre-owned automobile to a student veteran at the college.

David Hayward, who lives in Mount Carmel, took possession of the vehicle at a recent ceremony on the Blountville campus.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video