Northeast State

BLOUNTVILLE — A Northeast State Community College student has earned a coveted place as a published author in the national literary journal of the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society.

Parker Black was named as one of 24 PTK Honor Society members nationwide to have their writing published in the 28th edition of Nota Bene. Black was recognized for his story submission “The Cliff, the Gates and the Man with the Key.”

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you