BLOUNTVILLE — Effective Aug. 11, face coverings will be required for all Northeast State Community College students, faculty, staff and visitors when indoors and in the presence of others regardless of vaccine status, the school announced late Tuesday afternoon.
Northeast State is closely monitoring the Centers for Disease Control guidance, the Tennessee Department of Health guidance, a news release said, and Tennessee Board of Regents information which shows Tennessee and the College's service area to have high levels of COVID-19 community transmission.
The face-covering requirement will stay in effect on all Northeast State campuses until Sept 30, at which time the college will re-evaluate the community transmission rates.
The Tennessee Board of Regents and Northeast State highly recommend that students, faculty and staff get vaccinated to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the release said. Vaccination sites may be accessed online at www.vaccines.gov/search/.