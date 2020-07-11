BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College announced Saturday that it has its first reported case of COVID-19.
A Northeast State student was diagnosed during a routine COVID-19 screening Friday, July 10. The student is quarantined at home. Those persons who had direct contact with the infected individual received a phone call and an email on Saturday morning from the college, and have been instructed to quarantine at home for 14 days.
The student attended class at the Regional Center for Health Professions (RCHP) in Kingsport on July 6, 8 and 10. The college has closed the building and started the CDC-recommended cleaning procedures. Reopening for the RCHP is expected on Monday, July 13.
Face coverings and social distancing protocols were in place in the class.
The class instructor will email students with instruction and schedule details.
The majority of the college’s summer classes are online, with most faculty and staff working remotely. Those persons approved for campus access must wear a face covering, practice social distancing, and complete a daily wellness screening.