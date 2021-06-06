By STAFF REPORTS
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College urges new and returning students to get their financial aid locked in for fall.
For those registering for summer and/or fall classes, the Financial Aid Office at Northeast is there to help ensure your financial aid is in order so you can focus on course work.
July 1 is the financial aid priority deadline for students starting in the fall 2021 semester. Any documents received after this date may not be processed before fees are due. Students may check their financial aid status in one of the following ways:
• MyNortheast account.
• Visit the Financial Aid Office, General Studies Building, Room C2406, on the Blountville campus, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
• Visit the financial aid staff at the Blountville campus Quick Stop, 8 a.m. to noon Thursdays.
• Call (855) 211-9769.
• Email financialaid@northeastate.edu.
If a student’s FAFSA gets selected for verification, he or she should submit the required documentation as soon as possible for summer or by the priority deadline of July 1 for fall. Documents can be submitted at the Blountville Financial Aid Office or Quick Stop, by fax via (423) 323-0232, or by email through financialaid@northeaststate.edu.
Financial aid staff are available to assist you in person 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. If students prefer to make an appointment for a Zoom or telephone meeting, call (423) 279-3684 or e-mail fahelpcenter@northeaststate.edu.
If enrolling for fall, students may want to consider the Quick Pay payment plan. Information is available online at http://www.northeaststate.edu/Admission/Business-Office/Payment-Plan.
For additional information visit the Financial Aid web page at https://www.northeaststate.edu/Financial-Aid/Applying-for-Financial-Aid/.