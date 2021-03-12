Northeast State Community College
RICK WAGNER

BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College will host a Tennessee Reconnect virtual information session via Zoom from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16. The event is free and welcomes anyone interested in learning more about Tennessee Reconnect and Northeast State.

Get an invitation by sending an RSVP to tnreconnect@northeaststate.edu. Once the request to attend is received, participants will be sent a Zoom meeting ID number from Northeast State to join the virtual session. Attendees can ask questions and learn more about the College and Tennessee Reconnect.

Tennessee Reconnect is a last-dollar grant created to provide two years of free tuition to adults seeking to earn an associate degree or technical certificate.

Adult students planning to apply for a Tennessee Reconnect grant should follow these steps:

Create a login on the Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation

Submit

  • an application for admission form to Northeast State.

File the Free Application for Federal Student Aid

Enroll

  • in a degree or certificate program at Northeast State and take at least 6 credits (two classes) per semester to launch your future.

For more information, call (423) 323-0229 or email tnreconnect@northeaststate.edu.