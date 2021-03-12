BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College will host a Tennessee Reconnect virtual information session via Zoom from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16. The event is free and welcomes anyone interested in learning more about Tennessee Reconnect and Northeast State.
Get an invitation by sending an RSVP to tnreconnect@northeaststate.edu. Once the request to attend is received, participants will be sent a Zoom meeting ID number from Northeast State to join the virtual session. Attendees can ask questions and learn more about the College and Tennessee Reconnect.
Tennessee Reconnect is a last-dollar grant created to provide two years of free tuition to adults seeking to earn an associate degree or technical certificate.
Adult students planning to apply for a Tennessee Reconnect grant should follow these steps:
Create a login on the Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation
- (TSAC) portal at: https://clipslink.tsac.tn.gov/studentsignon/. Once you have created an account, Select “Apply” and then choose “TN Reconnect Scholarship Application.”
Submit
- an application for admission form to Northeast State.
File the Free Application for Federal Student Aid
- (FAFSA) at https://studentaid.gov/.
Enroll
- in a degree or certificate program at Northeast State and take at least 6 credits (two classes) per semester to launch your future.