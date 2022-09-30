BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College students get a look at their next step in higher education on Oct. 5 at College Transfer Day.
Northeast State welcomes more than 20 college and university representatives to answer questions about transfer opportunities, entrance requirements, course equivalencies, financial aid, scholarships, housing and more.
College representatives will be available for students from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Locke Humanities Building (1st floor) at the Blountville campus, 2425 Highway 75, next to Tri-Cities Airport. No appointment is necessary. There is no charge to attend the event.
Colleges and universities scheduled to attend include: Berea College, Bluefield State College; Carson Newman University; Cumberland University; Emory & Henry College; East Tennessee State University; Fisk University; Gardner-Webb University; King University; Lee University; Lees-McRae College; Liberty University; Lincoln Memorial University; Lindsey Wilson College; Lipscomb University; Maryville College; Middle Tennessee State University; Milligan University; Morehead State University; Old Dominion University; South College; Tennessee Wesleyan University; Tusculum University; University of Virginia at Wise; University of Tennessee at Chattanooga; University of Tennessee at Knoxville; and Western Carolina University.
Northeast State’s university parallel associate of arts/associate of science degree programs are designed for students who intend to complete the first two years of a baccalaureate degree program at Northeast State and then transfer to a four-year college or university to complete the bachelor’s degree.
Northeast State has developed course-by-course equivalency tables and articulation agreements with many four-year colleges and universities.
For more information about College Transfer Day, contact TRiO Student Support Services at (423) 354-2540.