BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College will host a series of virtual Tennessee Reconnect sessions during March.
These informative events are free and welcome anyone interested in learning more about Tennessee Reconnect and Northeast State.
To get an invitation to a virtual session, send an RSVP to tnreconnect@northeaststate.edu. The upcoming virtual sessions are as follows:
• March 15 at 3 p.m.
• March 18 at 10 a.m.
• March 22 at 5:30 p.m.
• March 24 at 9 a.m.
• March 28 at 2 p.m.
• March 31 at 9:30 a.m.
Once the request to attend a virtual session is received, participants will be sent a Zoom meeting ID number from Northeast State to join the virtual session. Attendees can ask questions and learn more about the college and Tennessee Reconnect.
Create a login on the Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation (TSAC) portal online at: https://clipslink.tsac.tn.gov/studentsignon/. Once you have created an account, select “Apply” and then choose “TN Reconnect Scholarship Application.” Applicants can complete the following steps:
Submit an application for admission form to Northeast State.
File the free application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at https://studentaid.gov/.
Enroll in a degree or certificate program at Northeast State and take at least six credits (two classes) per semester to launch your future.
Learn more by going online to visit https://www.northeaststate.edu//Financial-Aid/Tennessee-Reconnect/ or call (423) 323-0229.
