Carol Ferguson honored

Cris Perkins, Tennessee Board of Regents assistant vice chancellor for Strategic Advancement, is shown here with Carol G. Ferguson, winner of the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Philanthropy.

 CONTRIBUTED BY NORTHEAST STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

BLOUNTVILLE — The Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) has named longtime Northeast State Foundation board member Carol G. Ferguson as a recipient of the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Philanthropy for 2022.

Northeast State logo

Cris Perkins, TBR assistant vice chancellor for Strategic Advancement, presented the award.

