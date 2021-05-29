BLOUNTVILLE — The Northeast State Community College Foundation recently unveiled nine new scholarships and six new board members at its annual spring meeting.
The scholarships, announced May 20, are a mix of endowment, annual, voucher, and emergency fund scholarships for deserving students, according to a news release from the school.
“It has been a very productive year for the foundation despite challenges presented by COVID-19,” said Megan Almaroad, director of Advancement Operations.
“We are deeply appreciative of the support provided by our board members, the college and the community.”
Almaroad said four new endowed scholarships were established in 2021:
• The Patricia A. Chandler Endowed Scholarship, which supports a returning Northeast State student with a GPA of 2.75 or higher. Priority selection is given to qualified applicants classified as military veterans who have received an honorable discharge, military service members, and dependents. Chandler, a longtime Northeast State employee, sponsors the scholarship;
• The Garland Farms Endowed Scholarship supports a student enrolled in the pre-teacher education major (K-5 education concentration) with a grade point average of 3.0 or higher. Priority selection is given to qualified applicants who live in Washington County, Tenn. Carolyn G. and R. Larry McCracken sponsor the scholarship in memory of C. N. and Dorothy Garland;
• The Bill Rowell Memorial Endowed Scholarship supports a student enrolled in a pre-engineering major with a GPA of 2.0 or higher. Priority selection is given to qualified female applicants. Karen H. Rowell sponsors the scholarship in memory of Bill Rowell;
• The Allana Rose Hamilton Memorial Endowed Scholarship supports a student enrolled in an associate degree program that falls within the Science Division with a GPA of 2.75 or higher. Academic Affairs and Northeast State sponsor the scholarship in memory of Hamilton, a former vice president of Academic Affairs.
Almaroad also said the college’s Association of Computing Machinery student chapter created two scholarships and a voucher program to help computer science students with college expenses and certification exam fees:
• The Eula Fields Book Scholarship, which supports a student enrolled in an associate of applied science in nursing major or an associate of science transfer major with a concentration in pre-nursing. Lottie Ryans sponsors the scholarship in honor of Eula Fields;
• The Certified Professional Coder Examination Scholarship, which supports a student enrolled in the Administrative Professional Technology Program (medical office concentration) with a GPA of 3.0 or higher who meets the requirements to take the Certified Professional Coder Examination. The Administrative Professional Technology Department sponsors the scholarship.
Almaroad said several Foundation supporters were honored by giving milestones. Carol Ferguson was noted as a member of the President’s Trust Silver level for contributions in the $100,000 to $499,999 range. Patricia Chandler, Rayma and Charlie Gibbs, and the Lee Shillito Family were welcomed as members of the President’s Trust Bronze level for contributions in the $25,000 to $99,999 range.
Gregory N. Walters and Karen Rowell were celebrated as the newest members of the President’s Trust, which includes individuals and businesses whose cumulative cash gifts have surpassed the $10,000 level.
Walters retired from Northeast State as assistant vice president for Student Success and dean of Student Development in 2020 after more than 30 years of service. Rowell, who has 30 years of experience in the chemical industry, is a principal in Rowell Consulting, a management and leadership consulting firm.
In other business, the Foundation greeted six new board members:
• Jeff Ausband, information technology applications manager at Eastman Credit Union. Previously, he served at Bank of Tennessee as a network security specialist and a senior network security specialist Tele-Optics. He is a Northeast State alum with a degree in computer networking (2003–2005).
• Steve Darden is a managing partner at Hunter, Smith, and Davis law firm that provides full-service representation for the business community, individuals, and institutions in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, and beyond. He primarily handles labor and employment matters.
• Rick Keller is the lead teaching pastor at Grace Meadows Church, where he develops and implements sermon series, Bible studies and courses. He also has more than 30 years of experience in the graphic arts and marketing fields.
• Myra Odell, a certified financial planner, is a partner and investment advisor with BCS Wealth Management. Her focuses include investment management and comprehensive financial planning. She is a native of East Tennessee and lives in Johnson City.
• Tammye Taylor Polk is a general counsel for Eastman Chemical Co. Polk has worked for Eastman 16 years and holds a law degree from the University of Georgia.
• Karissa Range is an associate attorney in PennStuart’s Bristol, Tenn., office. She is a member of the firm’s commercial litigation and business practice groups. She is licensed to practice law in both Tennessee and Virginia. She holds a law degree from the University of Tennessee.
The Northeast State Foundation, started in 1986, supports the college’s academic, community service and scholarship programs through fundraising. For more information, go online to northeaststate.edu/foundation.