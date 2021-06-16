BLOUNTVILLE — Starting July 6, facilities on all Northeast State Community College campuses will return to regular capacities.
“Following CDC (Centers for Disease Control), TBR (Tennessee Board of Regents) and Tennessee Department of Health guidance, we are confident in opening our campuses to be fully operational,” Northeast State President Bethany Bullock said. “Also, all staff and faculty will return to their offices on July 6 as well.”
Face coverings are not required for those who are fully vaccinated. For those who are not fully vaccinated, face coverings and social distancing are highly recommended.
The college’s governing body, the TBR, recommends that individuals who have not been vaccinated do so as soon as possible.
Bullock noted the summer has already seen an increase in activity. The Basler Library has returned to regular hours with full staffing, and the college is holding in-person orientation sessions for incoming students. Also, Northeast State’s Wellmont Regional Center for the Performing Arts is now accepting bookings for events.
Two technology camps are scheduled on the Blountville campus in the coming weeks.
The Explore Camp for dual enrollment educators will feature hands-on workshops and an introduction to the technology in the college’s new Technical Education Complex.
A Girls Rule! Technology camp is set for July and will introduce fifth- and sixth-grade girls to Northeast State programs such as computer science, aviation and entertainment technology.
For the fall, the college has several building dedications, fundraisers and community engagement events planned.
Bullock cited encouraging enrollment figures for summer with 1,424 students enrolled, a 12% increase compared to the Summer 2020 semester.
“We are optimistic that our students will respond positively to normal operations,” Bullock said. “From all indications, our students and employees are looking forward to a traditional fall start.”
Northeast State’s Fall 2021 semester starts Aug. 23, and registration is underway.
Bullock said the college would offer more than 50% of fall classes in-person coupled with online course offerings. She said this ratio might change depending on demand.
Northeast State will continue to monitor the pandemic and is prepared to change course to ensure the health and safe of the college community.
“We are excited as we move forward,” Bullock said. “We anticipate an enthusiastic return to normal and can’t wait for the fall semester to arrive.”