BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College is discontinuing its face-covering requirement for all campuses effective Nov. 1.
According to a Friday news release, the decision is based on COVID-19 statistics compiled by the State of Tennessee, Ballad Heath and Northeast State, which show declining transmission rates in the community.
The college encourages and supports all students and employees in making personal face-covering decisions, the release said.
Northeast State will continue to monitor COVID-19 information from the Centers for Disease Control, the Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee Board of Regents for guidance.
TBR and Northeast State highly recommend that students, faculty, and staff get vaccinated to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Vaccination sites may be accessed online at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/.