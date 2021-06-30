BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College has earned a 10-year reaffirmation of its accreditation through the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
Northeast State complied with all standards with no recommendations.
The SACSCOC review examined the college’s finances, academic programs, facilities, human resources, student services, off-campus sites, teaching credentials, library resources and other aspects of institutional data, according to a news release from the school.
Reviewers also conducted interviews with administrators, faculty, staff and students.
Also receiving approval was the College’s Quality Enhancement Plan, “Northeast State Bear Strong: A Culture of Service Excellence.”
The QEP is a five-year plan to enhance customer services for students, enabling them to make the best decisions for academic success.
“Reaffirmation and accreditation demonstrate Northeast State’s dedication to providing our students with the highest-quality education possible,” said Northeast State President Bethany Bullock. “Congratulations to the college’s staff and faculty and all their hard work in achieving this milestone.”
The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges accredits degree-granting higher education institutions in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.
SACSCOC is one of the six most widely accepted accrediting bodies in the United States.