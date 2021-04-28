BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College is disbursing $2.1 million to eligible students from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II (HEERF II) under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021 (CRRSAA).
The aid from the U.S. Department of Education provides emergency funding to college students with unmet expenses as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Funds may be used to cover expenses such as course materials, technology, food, housing, health care, and childcare.
College officials said the awards range from $525 to $700 and are based on the 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
Students must be enrolled in the Spring 2021 term in an on-campus or online program.
“We are so pleased to issue these funds to our students and know they will help with the financial burdens that many have struggled with during the pandemic,” said Northeast State President Bethany Bullock. “We feel these funds will make a significant difference in the educational futures of our students.”
Students will receive the payments through the mail or direct deposit if they have bank account information on file with Northeast State.
This is the second wave of federal relief for college students. In 2020, Northeast State received $2.2 million in aid for students.