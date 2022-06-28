BLOUNTVILLE — Students attending Northeast State Community College this fall and next spring will not see an increase in tuition rates or online course fees for the 2022-23 academic year.
This comes after the Tennessee Board of Regents voted to keep current tuition rates unchanged during its quarterly meeting held last week at Columbia State Community College. The decision keeps Tennessee’s public community and technical colleges stable for the second time in three years.
“Northeast State is grateful to the Tennessee Board of Regents for their decision to keep college accessible and affordable to all students,” said Dr. Connie Marshall, interim president of Northeast State. “We celebrate this news with our students who are striving to make the best use of their financial resources.”
Last year, the board approved a tuition increase of 1.83%, the smallest such increase in the past 30 years at the community college. The TBR did not raise any other mandatory fees and suspended the campus-specific online course fee for the past year.
The TBR governs the College System of Tennessee, including 13 community colleges, 27 colleges of applied technology and the online TN eCampus serving approximately 140,000 students.
With Tennessee Promise, Tennessee Reconnect and other state and federal financial aid programs, eligible students may attend the state’s public community and technical colleges free of tuition and mandatory fees.
Tennessee Promise provides scholarship funds for new high school graduates. The Tennessee Reconnect grant provides funds for non-traditional, adult students who have not already earned degrees or other college-level credentials.
Northeast State is hosting open registration events throughout the summer.
The college offers more than 135 academic programs.
From math to theater to nursing, the college’s six academic divisions cover a variety of fields to help prepare students for their career or continuing education. Northeast State provides university parallel programs for students desiring to transfer to another college or university.
The college also offers skilled technical and career programs for students entering the workforce after graduation. The college operates campuses in Elizabethton, Kingsport, Johnson City and Unicoi County.
The TBR also approved a new Carter County Higher Education Center for joint use by Carter County Schools, Northeast State and Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton to expand career and technical education programs.
The current proposal is for extensive renovation of two existing buildings, including the building that Northeast State has been leasing. Carter County agreed to donate the building and land to the state to increase funding for the project.
Opened as a teaching site in 1995, Northeast State at Elizabethton serves hundreds of students each semester. The site was the first satellite campus established by Northeast specifically to serve the students in Carter, Johnson and Unicoi counties.
“Northeast State has a proud history of serving students who attend our Elizabethton campus,” Marshall said. “The Carter County Education Center marks a tremendous new era to provide opportunities for students moving forward in their lives and careers.”
Northeast State at Elizabethton offers dozens of general education core courses needed for industrial technology, health- related professions and university-parallel academic program majors.