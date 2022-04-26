NASHVILLE — The Search Advisory Committee leading the Tennessee Board of Regents' search for the next president of Northeast State Community College has been appointed and will meet for its orientation session and a virtual public forum Wednesday, April 27.
Board of Regents Member Miles Burdine will chair the 17-member committee. Other members are Board of Regents Members Emily J. Reynolds and Danni B. Varlan, representatives of the college’s faculty, staff, students and alumni, and business and community representatives from Northeast Tennessee.
The committee will meet by teleconferencing for an orientation session for its members and a public forum Wednesday, April 27. The forum, which provides the public and campus community an overview of the search process, is scheduled for 10 a.m. at a Zoom link: https://northeaststate.zoom.us/j/92142674261?pwd=YVhnd2trVWpYNmI2ZnlIRnBJNHoyQT09. Anyone needing assistance may contact Stephanie Barham, Northeast State chief of staff, at Srbarham@northeaststate.edu or (423) 279-7633, or Eric Morritt, assistant director, multimedia and theatre services, at ewmorritt@northeaststate.edu or 423-354-5173.
The committee will review applicants and nominees for the next president and recommend finalists. The finalists will be announced and introduced to the community in campus meetings and public forums. Afterward, TBR Chancellor Flora W. Tydings will conduct final interviews and review input from the campus community and the public to select one candidate for recommendation to the Board of Regents, which will appoint the president.
Dr. Bethany Bullock stepped down as president of Northeast in March and Tydings appointed Dr. Connie Marshall, the college’s vice president for academic affairs, to serve as interim president.
The Board of Regents approved criteria for the next president during its last quarterly board meeting March 31. The Board invites applications and nominations for the position by June 3, 2022. Full details – including the presidential criteria, how to apply and submit nominations, and information about the college – are posted on the TBR website at https://www.tbr.edu/hr/executivesearches/president-northeast-state-community-college.
Academic Search Inc., an education executive search and consulting firm, is assisting.