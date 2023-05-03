BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College will celebrate a new class of graduates at the spring commencement ceremony next week.
The commencement will be Tuesday at the outdoor amphitheater on the College’s Blountville campus.
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College will celebrate a new class of graduates at the spring commencement ceremony next week.
The commencement will be Tuesday at the outdoor amphitheater on the College’s Blountville campus.
Northeast State, adjacent to Tri-Cities Airport, will recognize graduates from the college’s six academic divisions in three ceremonies held throughout the day. Graduates are recognized from their respective divisions during the following times:
• Divisions of Behavioral & Social Sciences and Science, 10 a.m.
• Divisions of Health Professions and Humanities, noon.
• Divisions of Mathematics and Technologies, 2 p.m.
The spring graduating class totals 782 students receiving 1,016 degrees and certificates. Northeast State will award 14 academic certificates; 280 technical certificates; 270 associate of applied science degrees; 25 associate of arts degrees; 24 associate of science in teaching degrees; and 403 associate of science degrees.
The spring 2023 graduating class features 112 students graduating cum laude with grade point averages or GPAs of 3.49 to 3.74; 76 students graduating magna cum laude with GPAs of 3.75 to 3.89; and 83 students graduating summa cum laude with GPAs of 3.9 to 4.0.
Graduates participating in the ceremony are required to wear their graduation cap, gown and other graduation regalia.
For additional information go online to https://www.northeaststate.edu/Graduation-and-Beyond/Graduation-Ceremony/.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.