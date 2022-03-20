BLOUNTVILLE — Wanted: the seventh permanent president of Northeast State Community College. Stay tuned for details and deadlines of the application process.
Dr. Bethany Bullock, formerly of East Tennessee State University, on March 8 announced her decision to resign as NSCC president, effective immediately. She began her tenure on Jan. 2, 2019 and served during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bullock, who was Bethany Flora when she took office, said she planned to spend more time with family but would return to the classroom in the fall as a business professor at Northeast State.
“Being president has been such a rewarding gift. I want to thank the chancellor, the Tennessee Board of Regents, and the faculty and staff for selecting me as president in January of 2019 to move the college forward during a season of recovery and renewal,” Bullock said in a statement released by the college on March 8.
She could not be reached for further comment.
“Little did we know that a global pandemic was around the corner, and the college would again be allowed to demonstrate its grit, growth and grace during these past three years, as well,” Bullock said.
TBR Chancellor Flora W. Tydings in a news release expressed her thanks for Bullock’s years of service.
“We are certainly sad to see Dr. Bullock step down as president, but we respect her decision, and we look forward to having her back in the classroom.”
Tydings asked Dr. Connie Marshall, NSCC vice president for Academic Affairs, to serve as interim president.
The chancellor said the search process would begin immediately and that Regent Miles Burdine of Kingsport, also president and CEO of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, would chair the search advisory committee.
Regents Emily J. Reynolds and Danni Varlan will also serve on the committee.
Other search committee members representing NSCC faculty, staff, students, alumni and civic and business leaders from Northeast Tennessee will be announced when they are appointed, along with a search timeline.
LEGACIES of BULLOCK and MARSHALL
Under Bullock’s governance, NSCC opened a $35 million Technical Education Complex, relocated the Aviation Technology program to a custom hanger at Tri-Cities Airport, received a 10-year reaffirmation of accreditation, increased industry training programs and apprenticeships and navigated COVID-19 with course delivery changes and safety protocols.
Marshall’s career at NSCC spans more than 20 years. She has served as the director of Cardiovascular Technology and dean of Health Professions. Marshall was appointed interim vice president for Academic Affairs in February 2019 and named vice president for Academic Affairs in December 2021.
Before Bullock formally became president in early January 2019, James King served as interim president after the June 2017 retirement of Janice Gilliam as president, following a vote of no confidence in Gilliam from the faculty earlier in 2017.
Before Gilliam, Bill Locke had retired as president. Before Locke, Wade Powers headed the community college.
James Pierce was the first president when the school was founded in 1966 as a technical institute.
An interim for less than a year came after Pierce until James Owen became the second, following by Wade Powers, Locke, Gilliam, interim King for about 18 months and Bullock after King. That makes Bullock the sixth NSCC president and whoever takes her place permanently the seventh.
Staff writer Cliff Hightower contributed to this article.
