BLOUNTVILLE — Academic advising for Spring 2021 enrollment is open at Northeast State Community College.
Northeast State Advising Resource Center (ARC) advisors want to help students register for the Spring 2021 semester. Advisors are available to assist students via Zoom, phone or student email.
ARC staff recommend setting up a Zoom or phone appointment as soon as possible. Zoom works as the preferred meeting format as advisors can show students the Degree Works audit and share the MyNortheast screens. Students should schedule an appointment with their Faculty Advisor now to prepare for registration/ If the faculty advisor’s appointment availability doesn’t match the student’s schedule, the Advising Resource Center staff can here. Visit the advising website at www.NortheastState.edu/advisingappointment.
To help students on ground, ARC established Zoom Rooms all Northeast State campuses. Students can access those sites as follows:
- Blountville: ARC advisors are located in C2407 in the General Studies Building and also available for personal appointments as needs be. Zoom room are available in Basler Library. You can ask librarians at the information desk to direct you to a Zoom room.
- Elizabethton campus, 386 Highway 91: Room E130
- Johnson City campus, 101 E. Market Street: Room J1057
- Kingsport campus, 300 W. Market Street: Room KC208 (Kingsport Center for Higher Education building)
- Gray campus, 120 Dillon Court: Contact the ARC to arrange an advising session.
For more information about Spring 2021 advising or other questions, email advising@NortheastState.edu or call (423) 323-0214.