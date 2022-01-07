BLOUNTVILLE — Open Registration Day returns at Northeast State Community College on Jan. 12. The event is free and open to anyone interested in pursuing a technical certificate, associate degree or simply taking a class to learn something new.
Admissions representatives will be meeting with prospective students at the Blountville campus next to Tri-Cities Airport from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Representatives also welcome event attendees at the campuses of Northeast State at Elizabethton, 386 Highway 91; Northeast State at Johnson City, 101 E. Market St.; and the Kingsport Center for Higher Education, 300 W. Market St., Kingsport, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Orientation Day attendees can apply for admission, register for classes and meet with an advisor to determine their goals. Applicants can view the complete spring class schedule at www.NortheastState.edu. Student fees are due the day of registration. Classes are available now via online registration ongoing through Jan. 18, the first day of spring classes. Currently enrolled Northeast State students can register online now via MyNortheast at www.NortheastState.edu.
