BLOUNTVILLE — Those interested in learning more about fiber optics have a chance this month to take certified fiber optic technician courses.

Northeast State Community College’s Office of Workforce Solutions presents three certified fiber optic technician courses this summer. These courses occur in a series with the first course qualifying a participant to enroll in the next, more advanced course.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you