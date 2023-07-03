BLOUNTVILLE — Those interested in learning more about fiber optics have a chance this month to take certified fiber optic technician courses.
Northeast State Community College’s Office of Workforce Solutions presents three certified fiber optic technician courses this summer. These courses occur in a series with the first course qualifying a participant to enroll in the next, more advanced course.
The courses are: Certified Fiber Optics Technician or CFOT; Certified Fiber Optics Specialist in Test and Maintenance or CFOS/T; and Certified Fiber Optic Specialist Splicing or CFOS/S.
To make a registration appointment and/or register for one or more of these classes, contact Workforce Solutions at 423-354-5353 or masolterbeck@northeaststate.edu. For course fees, which include materials, use the same phone number and emails.
All three classes meet on-ground at the Corporate Training Center, Room T027, in the Technical Education Complex on the college’s Blountville main campus next to Tri-Cities Airport.
CERTIFIC FIBER OPTIC TECHNICIAN
This introductory fiber optic tech course meets July 24-26. This course is designed for anyone interested in becoming a Certified Fiber Optic Technician. The course teaches students how to identify fiber types, recognize various connectors used in fiber installation. Students also learn the details of working with fiber cable and existing standards. Students will demonstrate the ability to build, test and troubleshoot a fiber optic LAN network.
CERTIFIED FIBER OPTICS SPECIALIST IN TESTING AND MAINTENANCE
The course meets July 26-27 and explores the overall spectrum of testing and maintenance of single-mode fiber optics networks. Participants learn a detailed overview and demonstration of various pieces of equipment used in testing and maintenance. The class includes study of ANSI/TIA/EIA-526-(7)A, OTDR fundamentals and uses, and attenuation testing using a power source and light meter. Along with class work and hands-on activities, students take the CFOS/T exam (both written and practical) in class. Students receive a Certificate of Completion at the end of the class.
CERTIFIED FIGER OPTIC SPECIALIST SPLICING
The course meets July 28. The course provides training in both fusion and mechanical splicing of either single or multimode fiber optic cables. Inside or outside plant fiber optic cable types will be utilized at instructor's discretion during these hands-on sessions along with fiber optics enclosures and splice trays. The class prepares the student to take the CFOS/S exam which is sanctioned by the Fiber Optics Association (FOA). This course is recognized by the United States Department of Labor and is sanctioned by FOA. Students will be responsible for successfully making and testing both mechanical and fusion splices. Students will also learn to install spliced fibers into splice trays and enclosures.
REQUIREMENTS
The prerequisite to take the two specialist courses is the CFOT course. That stipulation is required for any student seeking to attend any advanced certified fiber optics specialist courses offered by BDI Datalynk. Students are encouraged to register for all courses being offered at the individual locations with the understanding that the CFOT is the prerequisite for all other courses.
Participants enrolling in any or all three courses must be capable to see, identify and install small fiber optics connectors, manipulate and hold small tools and test equipment and read and speak the English language.
Students must have the ability to communicate to fellow classmates that lasers are being initiated for use. Student must understand that due to safety issues in dealing high-power lasers and microscopes, the ability to communicate these important announcements is required in the industry.