BLOUNTVILLE -- I pledge. These are solemn words spoken by the newest cohort of Northeast State Nursing program graduates poised to enter a health care world few can imagine.
The Northeast State Nursing program recognized the Fall 2020 class of graduates with the College’s first-ever Zoom virtual nurse pinning ceremony held on Friday evening. The graduates received the associate of applied science (A.A.S.) degree in Nursing.
“I know two years ago when you were sitting in Fundamentals (of Nursing) class, you thought this day was so far in the future,” Nursing instructor Stacey Stokes told the graduates. “You have done what no other cohort has ever done since it was created.”
Stokes – herself a Northeast State Nursing graduate – and other members nursing faculty read the statements of gratitude from graduates on camera. Graduates received their pins on camera. Spouses, parents, and loved ones proudly pinned their graduates as they were recognized. More than 90 participants Zoomed in to view the virtual ceremony.
The Northeast Nursing graduates earning the A.A.S. degree this fall via the traditional Registered Nursing pathway are: Breianna Allen; Courtney Bishop; Jerika Boyd; Marissa Christian; Monica Clark; Summer Cleek; Sarah Hooker; Crystal Page; Malia Palmer; Mya Priester; Ashley Richardson; Madison Ruff; Kathryn Sorrow; Jose Tavarez; Rebecca Williams; and Angela Yeager.
Students earning their A.A.S. degree in Nursing through the L.P.N. to R.N. bridge pathway are: April Leonard and Brittany Reed.
Nursing graduates had the pins placed on her or his lapel on camera to mark the beginning of their careers. Despite the virtual setting, Nursing faculty and students sought to honor the significance of the ceremony by wearing their professional apparel on camera. Program director and professor, Johanna Neubrander, noted she expected most nurse pinning ceremony to take the Zoom virtual route during the next several months.
“I’ve got to know each and every one of these guys and they are all leaders,” said Laura Jones, L.P.N. to R.N. program coordinator at Northeast State.
A few student thank you sentiments from the graduates read by selected faculty members:
“I have done it, I am a graduate!” - Jerika Boyd
“It will be an honor to become a nurse beside you all.” - Jose Tavarez.
“I would not be where I’m at today without God and my support system.” - Nicki Richardson
“I would like to thank my mom for being the type of nurse I want to be.” - Madison Ruff.
Students graduating with this cohort group received achievement awards recognizing their work in the nursing program. Jerika Boyd received the Academic Excellence Award. Angela Yeager received the Program Support Award.
Student Representatives award were presented to Crystal Page and Jose Tavarez. The Adult Learner Award went to Ashley Richardson.
The “pledge” referenced earlier is the Nightingale Pledge recited by graduates during the ceremony. Named in honor of Florence Nightingale, the pledge is a version of the Hippocratic oath for nurses.
Northeast State President Dr. Bethany Bullock highlighted three words to describe this cohort of Nursing students – courage, competence, and compassion. She also praised the Nursing faculty and staff for their guidance leading the class through the extraordinary pressures of 2020.
“We are in the midst of pandemic, and you are willing to use the gifts and talents you have been bestowed to serve the region,” Bullock told the students. “Tonight would not have been be possible without the leadership of your faculty.”
The graduates honored on Dec. 4 fulfilled their degree requirements this fall. This cohort of graduates represents the first graduation of the Nursing program’s January admission cycle sponsored by Ballad Health.
The pinning ceremony celebrates the transition from the role of student to nurse – a rite of passage into the nursing profession. Pinning, or honor, ceremonies are traditionally held for nursing classes at colleges and universities across the country. The nursing school pin distinguishes the graduates from all other health care professionals and paraprofessionals.
The nursing students graduating this fall will receive their diplomas at the Northeast State Spring Commencement in 2021. These new nurses represent the courageous health care workers caring for patients in the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You all persevered,” Stokes told the graduates. “I’m so proud of you.”
Photo/Nurse pinning Dec 2020: The Northeast State Nursing Fall 2020 Pinning Ceremony happened via Zoom.
Photo/Nursing Pin: The Northeast State Nursing pin on a lapel.
Thomas D. Wilson
Northeast State Community College
Office of Community Relations