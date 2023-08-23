LeClerc associates trained by Northeast program

Several LeClerc associates display their new credential earned through Northeast State Community College’s Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing in downtown Kingsport. They work in two LeClerc facilities near Tri-Cities Airport.

 CONTRIBUTED BY NORTHEAST STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

KINGSPORT — Northeast State Community College and LeClerc Foods recently recognized a new class of company graduates from training program crafted especially for those employees.

Northeast State

It was created by the College’s Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing or RCAM.


