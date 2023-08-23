Several LeClerc associates display their new credential earned through Northeast State Community College’s Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing in downtown Kingsport. They work in two LeClerc facilities near Tri-Cities Airport.
KINGSPORT — Northeast State Community College and LeClerc Foods recently recognized a new class of company graduates from training program crafted especially for those employees.
It was created by the College’s Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing or RCAM.
Seventeen LeClerc associates completed 24 hours of structured training in managing electrical hazards this year. The associates serve on staff at the LeClerc TN200 facility and the LeClerc TN220 facility, both in the Northeast Tennessee Business Park on Airport Parkway in Kingsport.
“This is a specialized, structured training,” said Blake Montgomery, executive director of economic & workforce development at RCAM in downtown Kingsport. “We crafted a structured training program created specifically for LeClerc’s needs in the area of professional development for their staff.”
The certification provided LeClerc employees with the expertise and credential to work on energized equipment throughout the facility. The students spent several Saturdays in class at the RCAM facility in Kingsport learning these skills.
RCAM staff and faculty can create structured learning processes such as the LeClerc model for any company.
“We reached out to RCAM, and they put together the curriculum for us,” said Mike Horton, maintenance manager at the LeClerc TN200 facility. “I’m thrilled our guys embraced it.”
The training was made possible through an incumbent worker training grant of $30,000 from the First Tennessee Development District or FTDD. The grant process was set in motion by Lisa Evans, WIOA Program Director at FTDD.
“This represents a customized training path for industrial professionals,” said Jo Starling, coordinator of program and services at RCAM. “We have the capabilities to develop these training paths for companies large and small throughout the region.”
RCAM features versatile training and workforce development programs for individual companies both large and small. RCAM staff and instructors bring a depth of industrial and manufacturing expertise to develop company staff in a range of technological fields from electrical technology and chemical processes to carpentry and machining.
RCAM staff are currently working to establish group apprenticeships with LeClerc in the maintenance technician pathway.
“We have two apprenticeship opportunities approved by our company for our facility,” said Chad Riner, maintenance manager at the LeClerc TN220 facility located across Airport Parkway in the Business Park. “Once we get them in that program, we can bring them up to speed and that gives us fresh new eyes on our processes.”
RCAM provides the structure and processes for employers to take advantage of the apprenticeship workforce development model. The journeyman maintenance technician credential is available through the U.S. Department of Labor.
The journeyman credential serves as a professional passport for those who earn it.