Ridge Jaco

Ridge Jaco, a graduate of Sullivan East High School and Northeast State Community College with a stint in the Marine Corps in between, is headed to Princeton University this fall.

 RICK WAGNER rwagner@sixriversmedia.com

BLOUNTVILLE —  Northeast State Community College and Sullivan County Schools graduate will soon walk the halls of an Ivy League university in pursuit of his bachelor’s degree.

Ridge Jaco, a 2022 graduate of the college, will begin attending Princeton University in the upcoming fall semester.

