BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College has been awarded a contract to provide Title I Career Services funded through the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act or WIOA.
The contract includes two grants that are designed to provide educational and career support services to underserved populations of Northeast Tennessee.
The contract designates Northeast State to provide services to adults, dislocated workers, and youth from underserved populations.
The Adult and Dislocated Worker Career Services Grant totals $958,608 and will enable the College to provide resources to adults and dislocated workers to increase their education, training, and access to employment opportunities.
The second grant award designated for Title I Youth Career Services totals $518,600 to assist eligible youth with access to education and training options to improve their career opportunities.
The youth grant funds Northeast State services including tutoring, study skills training, instruction and retention tools to keep students on pace to earn a technical certificate or associate degree. The grant also funds outreach services for youth who have dropped out of high school or are not pursuing a High School Equivalency or HSE diploma. The services can be provided to youth who are enrolled in high school or not attending high school.
Holly Free-Ollard, Northeast State’s vice president of Economic and Workforce Development, will oversee implementation. Free-Ollard joined the College earlier this spring, having previously served as an assistant administrator and state apprenticeship director with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
“Northeast State is excited about the opportunity to work with the First Tennessee Development District,” Free-Ollard said. “We look forward to providing training and resources to aid workforce development and employment in the region.”
The college received word of the award from the First Tennessee Development District (FTDD) in June. The district provides staff to the Northeast Tennessee Local Workforce Development Board (NETLWDB). NeSCC assumed responsibility for WIOA Title I Career Services as of July 1. The services are delivered through American Job Centers (AJC), located in each county.
WIOA seeks to provide employment opportunities for the region’s population, increase skill sets for youth and adults, and improve the quality of the region’s workforce. The system also seeks to raise economic self-sufficiency of adults across the region. The WIOA grant serves an eight-county service area providing resources to residents of Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington counties.
Institutions receiving Title I funds to help students must meet state academic standards by supplementing existing programs. The funding requires a school to measure the success of programs deployed to serve students. The grant permits funding for additional teachers, intervention programs, supplemental materials, technology, and professional development.
Participating students are eligible to receive paid and unpaid work experiences such as internships, pre-apprenticeships, and on-the-job training. Youth served through the program grant may also receive occupational training, integrated education, and workforce preparation activities among many other practical services designed to help them succeed.
Northeast State responded to a request for proposals for WIOA Title I services that was posted by the FTDD in March 2023. A committee of stakeholders from across Northeast Tennessee representing employers, educators, and economic development professionals reviewed the proposals in spring. That committee recommended Northeast State’s proposal to the executive committee of the Northeast Tennessee Local Workforce Development Board, a funding arm of the FTDD.
“We’re excited to share this news and know that Northeast State will be an excellent partner in delivering these vital services,” said Mike Harrison, FTDD executive director. "We look forward to working closely with Northeast State as they staff up and begin meeting this new mandate in the region.”