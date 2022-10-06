Left to right, Middle Tennessee State University’s Tara Wallace talks with first-year Northeast State Community College student Hannah Busick of Kingsport during Wednesday’s College Transfer Day at Northeast. The homeschooled student from Kingsport said she is in a surgery tech program at Northeast now but plans a career as a registered nurse.
First-year Northeast State Community College student Courtney Jackson, a West Ridge High School graduate from Johnson City, talks with Bluefield State University's Barry Dalton about the West Virginia School. She plans to study either criminal psychology or marine biology and was at Wednesday's College Transfer Day at Northeast State.
Matt Acton of Lincoln Memorial University answers questions from first-year Northeast State Community College student Allie France, a homeschooled student who also attended Sullivan East High School. She plans to seek a degree involving math or possibly finance. This was at Northeast’s annual College Transfer Day Wednedsday.
BLOUNTVILLE — What do a would-be nurse, someone wanting to go into supply chain management and a person interested in criminal psychology or marine biology have in common?
They and another student interested in a math-related bachelor’s degree are among the students enrolled at Northeast State Community College. And on Wednesday, they and others got to talk one-on-one with representatives of four-year schools.
The annual College Transfer Day on the main campus of NSCC drew more than 20 four-year institutions in an effort to help students learn about transfer opportunities, entrance requirements, course equivalencies, financial aid, scholarships, housing and more.
Hannah Busick, a first-year NSCC student from Kingsport who was homeschooled through the Tennessee Connection Academy, talked Wednesday morning with Tara Wallace, transfer enrollment counselor with Middle Tennessee State University.
Busick said she is getting a surgical technical certification at NSCC but plans to pursue a registered nurse degree at a four-year school.
Over at the University of Tennessee, UT transfer coordinator Jerry Sullivan was quizzed by second-year student Luke Lett about UT’s supply chain management program.
And at the Bluefield State University table, admissions counselor Barry Dalton talked with first-year student Courtney Jackson.
The Johnson City resident was in the inaugural graduating class of Sullivan County’s West Ridge High School and is considering a degree in either criminal psychology or marine biology.
Harrogate-based Lincoln Memorial University, represented by Matt Acton, director of undergraduate admissions, drew first-year student Allie France, a homeschooled high school graduate who before that attended Sullivan East High.
France said she is interested in pursuing a degree in math or possibly finance because she likes to work with numbers.
Some of the college representatives were familiar with the Tri-Cities communities in which many NSCC students live. Tracy Counts, enrollment services counselor and transfer adviser from Morehead State University in Kentucky, grew up in Bristol, Virginia, and UT’s Sullivan grew up in Unicoi County and still has family there.
They and other college representatives were on hand from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Locke Humanities Building for the free event.
The event was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, NSCC spokesman Bob Carpenter said. It resumed in 2021 in a larger space on campus to allow for social distancing, but this year it moved back to the humanities building lobby, where tables were set up for each school.
NSCC’s university parallel associate of arts/associate of science degree programs are designed for students who intend to complete the first two years of a baccalaureate degree program at the school and then transfer to a four-year college or university to complete the bachelor’s degree.
The two-year school has developed course-by-course equivalency tables and articulation agreements with many four-year colleges and universities.
Colleges and universities attending were Berea College; Bluefield State University; Carson-Newman University; Cumberland University; Emory & Henry College; East Tennessee State University; Fisk University; Gardner-Webb University; King University; Lee University; Lees-McRae College; Liberty University; Lincoln Memorial University; Lindsey Wilson College; Lipscomb University; Maryville College; Middle Tennessee State University; Milligan University; Morehead State University; Old Dominion University; South College; Tennessee Wesleyan University; Tusculum University; University of Virginia at Wise; University of Tennessee at Chattanooga; University of Tennessee at Knoxville (which also had the agricultural college at a separate table); and Western Carolina University.
For more information about transferring from NSCC to a four-year school, contact TRiO Student Support Services at (423) 354-2540.