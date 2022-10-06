BLOUNTVILLE — What do a would-be nurse, someone wanting to go into supply chain management and a person interested in criminal psychology or marine biology have in common?

They and another student interested in a math-related bachelor’s degree are among the students enrolled at Northeast State Community College. And on Wednesday, they and others got to talk one-on-one with representatives of four-year schools.

Future nurse seeking four-year college information

Left to right, Middle Tennessee State University’s Tara Wallace talks with first-year Northeast State Community College student Hannah Busick of Kingsport during Wednesday’s College Transfer Day at Northeast. The homeschooled student from Kingsport said she is in a surgery tech program at Northeast now but plans a career as a registered nurse.
Student seeks information on supply chain management

Northeast State student Luke Lett talks with Jerry Sullivan of the University of Tennessee on Wednesday.
Student seeks information on Bluefield State

First-year Northeast State Community College student Courtney Jackson, a West Ridge High School graduate from Johnson City, talks with Bluefield State University's Barry Dalton about the West Virginia School. She plans to study either criminal psychology or marine biology and was at Wednesday's College Transfer Day at Northeast State.

Student seeks Lincoln Memorial University information

Matt Acton of Lincoln Memorial University answers questions from first-year Northeast State Community College student Allie France, a homeschooled student who also attended Sullivan East High School. She plans to seek a degree involving math or possibly finance. This was at Northeast’s annual College Transfer Day Wednedsday.

