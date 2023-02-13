Northeast Aviation Technology open house set Thursday, Feb. 16

Northeast State Community College Aviation Technology students go hands on during a prior open house. This Spring Semester event is set for 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.

BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College's Aviation Technology Program is hosting a Spring Semester open house.

The event is to be 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the program's hangar, 917 N. Hangar Road, Blountville.

