BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College's Aviation Technology Program is hosting a Spring Semester open house.
The event is to be 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the program's hangar, 917 N. Hangar Road, Blountville.
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College's Aviation Technology Program is hosting a Spring Semester open house.
The event is to be 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the program's hangar, 917 N. Hangar Road, Blountville.
Aviation Technology at Northeast State is a comprehensive program that combines classroom knowledge and hands-on training to equip students with the skills necessary to become aviation mechanics.
The college offers an associate of applied science or AAS degree with airframe and powerplant concentrations. The program also features a technical certificate in Aviation Maintenance Technology.
Students pursuing the AAS degree program learn skills associated with repairing and installing aviation electronics, aircraft structures and aircraft mechanical systems. Students also develop core skills in fuselage and sheet metal repair, electrical systems, hydraulics and aircraft repair.
Northeast State is the only community college in the state with FAA Part 147 Airframe and Powerplant certifications available to students.
"For our students in our area, they've never had an opportunity quite like this before because Airframe and Powerplant mechanics are in high demand all over the country," said Richard Blevins, associate professor and department head of the program. "Students who commit themselves for two years walk out with a great career."
For more information, email Blevins at rablevins@northeaststate.edu.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.