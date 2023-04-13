First Westlake Royal Building Products recently welcomed its first Northeast State Community College apprentice at the Westlake facility in Bristol, Tennessee. Left to right, the Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing’s Christy Parks, Jo Starling, apprentice Trevor Nelson, Cindy Necessary and Blake Montgomery.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Northeast State Community College and the Kingsport-based Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing recently welcomed new partner Westlake Royal Building Products of Bristol, Tennessee, with apprentice Trevor Nelson.
RCAM staff welcomed Nelson at an event held earlier this month at the Royal Building Products site in Bristol. He signed his apprenticeship agreement last fall. NSCC/RCAM will be providing the related training and instruction for Westlake.
“There’s a lot to learn, but that’s what is exciting,” Nelson said. “You see so many things on the job while you are learning in the classroom; I am excited to learn a lot more and enjoy what I’m doing.”
8,000-HOUR APPRENTICESHIP
Nelson becomes the first apprentice candidate from Westlake Royal Building Products. He holds an associate of applied science degree in electrical technology from NSCC. He will pursue the mechatronics apprenticeship path, which requires 8,000 hours of on-the-job training.
“We are excited to welcome Trevor and Westlake Royal Building Products,” said Blake Montgomery, executive director of Economic and Workforce Development at RCAM. “Continuing to grow partnerships with our industries will strengthen our workforce and regional economy for the long term.”
NSCC worked with the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Apprenticeship to create the Group Registered Apprenticeship program established in 2017. The apprenticeship program unites NSCC’s technical education with regional economic development.
As a DOL-registered apprenticeship sponsor, RCAM provides the structure and processes for employers of all sizes to take advantage of this proven workforce development model.
Westlake Training Supervisor Crystal Andrus said the company wanted to invigorate the apprentice opportunities for the company’s workforce. Like many industries across North America, the release said, the company recognized a trend of technical skilled workers preparing to leave the workforce.
That need set in motion the desire to build a pipeline of new skilled workers and reinvest in the apprenticeship pathway for the future.
“We have 11 apprentices at Westlake facilities,” Andrus said. “By the end of the year we will have 28 apprentices across the U.S. and Canada.”
WHAT ARE PROGRAM DETAILS?
Candidates attend and pass coursework off-hours, attend hands-on labs at RCAM, demonstrate progress on the job and submit monthly work progress reports. When completing all coursework and on-the-job work hours, apprentices receive a DOL certificate of completion.
The Westlake facility’s senior engineering process manager, Jamie Hunigan, noted a marked increase in demand by a variety of industries to employ individuals with hands-on technical skills. The apprenticeship program presented an excellent model to unite education with workforce development, he said.
“We are starting to get back to hands-on skills of all levels, aerospace, HVAC, and other different areas,” Hunigan said. “We want to develop our team members to build the skills for their career.”
NELSON TOUTS PROGRAMS
Nelson advised anyone presented with the option to become an apprentice to go after the opportunity.
“You can sit down and read a book all day, but you don’t learn it until you get your hands dirty,” Nelson said. “It is a really great experience and definitely worth pursuing.”
Westlake Royal Building Products USA Inc., a Westlake company (NYSE:WLK) designs and produces a broad and diverse range of exterior and interior building products. Westlake Royal Building manufactures products that are used throughout the world by building professionals, homeowners, architects and engineers.