Westlake Royal welcomes Trevor Nelson

First Westlake Royal Building Products recently welcomed its first Northeast State Community College apprentice at the Westlake facility in Bristol, Tennessee. Left to right, the Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing’s Christy Parks, Jo Starling, apprentice Trevor Nelson, Cindy Necessary and Blake Montgomery.

 NORTHEAST STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE VIA TOM WILSON

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Northeast State Community College and the Kingsport-based Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing recently welcomed new partner Westlake Royal Building Products of Bristol, Tennessee, with apprentice Trevor Nelson.

RCAM staff welcomed Nelson at an event held earlier this month at the Royal Building Products site in Bristol. He signed his apprenticeship agreement last fall. NSCC/RCAM will be providing the related training and instruction for Westlake.

