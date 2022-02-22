ROGERSVILLE — The local nonprofit Four Square Inc. is conducting a fundraiser to raise money to refurbish the gym floor at Cherokee High School.
The gym was last refurbished in 2014 and was expected to last for eight years. Now more work is needed, including sanding the whole floor and placing new designs and stain.
The project is expected to cost a maximum of $25,000, and that is the fundraising goal.
Cherokee High School Athletic Director Andrew Morgan encourages people to support this project.
“In 2014, the floor was completely redone, meaning that it was sanded all the way down and new designs and stain (were) placed down,” Morgan said.
“Every year, the floor gets a new layer of clear coat added to prolong the life of the floor. The expected span should be 5-8 years, which is where we are now at year 8. We are hoping to raise funds to completely redo the floor and some areas in the gym. Possibly some painting, etc. We hope our alumni and community will fully support this project for our kids,” he said.
Four Square Chairman Dr. Blaine Jones said they will collect the donations for the school and keep them in a separate checking account from their other projects.
“Any remaining funds will be used by the athletic department to upgrade the gymnasium facility,” Jones stated in a press release.
Four Square invites everyone to donate, including individuals, businesses or corporations. Those who donate will receive recognition at a later date.
“We appreciate your support of Cherokee High School,” Jones stated. “Give $1,000, $500, $100, $50, $10 — any, and all donations will help, and every penny will go for this cause. Please take the time to contribute. Let’s show the students we care about them and our school.”
Those who would like to donate can do it online through Facebook https://tinyurl.com/2p98djyx or by mailing the donation to Four Square Inc., P.O. Box 35, Rogersville, TN 37857. Those donating by mail should write CHS Gym on the memo line.