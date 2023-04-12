WISE — Five Wise County School Board members did not comment a second time in two months on public comments stemming from a board member’s photograph in blackface.
Four Wise County and Norton city residents all thanked board members Vickie Williams and Stephanie Kern for commenting favorably at March’s board meeting about requests to attend anti-racism training offered in March and on Tuesday by representatives of the Appalachian African American Cultural Center in Pennington Gap.
Williams said in March that she would be willing to attend the training, while Kern said then that she was willing to gather information on it.
“I’ve been coming to the school board meetings because of the issue that happened that showed our lack of awareness on racism,” said Big Stone Gap resident Bill Wireman, referring to February’s confirmation that board member Rosiland McAmis appeared in blackface 12 years ago in a photo of her as a Samoan Pittsburgh Steelers player whose skin was lighter than her makeup.
Wireman said he returned to the board Tuesday after board members refused to comment on the matter.
“I hope that the whole board will please consider that and give a statement why they will or won’t,” said Wireman, “because this is our children.”
Norton resident Tiffany Hunter added her thanks to Williams and Kern “for acknowledging our offer.”
“I look forward to the opportunity to work together hand in hand to make Wise County brilliant and beautiful,” said Hunter, “and to issue into the world brilliant and beautiful human beings who know how to say, ‘There was a mishap. I apologize. I want to be better. Teach me how.’ ”
“When my two little kids enter school, I don’t want them to grow up thinking hatred is good, racism is good and just doing anything you want,” said Norton resident Colyer Hunter.
“We don’t want to see color because it’s messy and it’s really painful,” said Big Stone Gap resident Jessica Mullins Fullen. “This training and workshop that you’ve been asked to attend on two separate occasions, what do you have to gain but knowledge? … At the end of the day, just because there may have been no intent of prejudice as was said last month doesn’t mean that there wasn’t prejudice, even if it was unintentional.”
Board chair Larry Greear delegated board comments to Superintendent Mike Goforth, who said it was his responsibility to address concerns about the school system.
“I think its important for the public to understand that the Wise County School Board is absolutely committed to creating and maintaining an environment where all students and employees feel safe and respected,” Goforth said. “The school board has numerous policies dealing with discrimination, however one of our primary foundational policies, policy AC, states in clear language that the Wise County School Board is committed to nondiscrimination with regard to race.”
Goforth said the policy applies to all other board policies regarding “staff, students, educational programs and services and individuals and entities with who the board does business.”
Greear, asked whether board members would comment on public comment sessions as is typical board practice in the following meeting, said Goforth was designated to speak for the board.
McAmis said she had no comment on the racism training as in the March board meeting.