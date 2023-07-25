BLOUNTVILLE — Real estate sales on Henry Harr road near Lynn Road aren't going so well these days, at least for Sullivan County Schools.

Since an online auction of surplus county school system property on Henry Harr Road drew no bids July 17 through Tuesday, July 25, the county's Board of Education will have to decide how to proceed.

