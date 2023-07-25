BLOUNTVILLE — Real estate sales on Henry Harr road near Lynn Road aren't going so well these days, at least for Sullivan County Schools.
Since an online auction of surplus county school system property on Henry Harr Road drew no bids July 17 through Tuesday, July 25, the county's Board of Education will have to decide how to proceed.
"No bids," Director of Schools Chuck Carter said in a text Tuesday afternoon. "The board will be discussing next steps."
According to Amy Grizzel, a school system employee in charge of the online auction, nobody bid on the two properties of about an acre each, together or separately. The minimum bid on the parcel with the farmhouse, four-car garage and some outbuildings was $75,000, while the minimum on an adjoining lot was $50,000.
They were listed online separately on the school system website from July 17 through early the afternoon of July 24 but drew no bids. Then, the two properties combined were listed for $125,000 half a day Tuesday, but still no bids were made.
School board Chairman Randall Jones said the board would discuss the matter at its next work session and regular meeting, both set, respectively, for 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 8 in the health and education building at 154 Blountville Bypass.
"We may have someone interested after the auction closed online," Jones said Tuesday afternoon.
He said it would be up to the board to consider any post-auction offers or other means to sell the property, which would include hiring an auctioneer to do an on-site live auction or hiring a real estate firm to list the property for sale.
"We may have someone interested after the auction closed online," Jones said. "If someone missed it and the board wanted to consider an offer, that is an option."
Another option is to hold another online auction, possibly with different minimum bids.
"We're not lookin at any major expense if we do it online again," Jones said, adding that the cost of the online auction is minimal. However, an in-person auction would have non-refundable expenses, while a real estate agency's charges would be based on a percentage of the selling price.
The just-ended auction ran a week with the two properties listed separately.
Then on Tuesday, bidders could bid on a combination of both parcels by adding 10% to the combined total bids at that point. Since no bids were made, however, that meant someone could have bought both parcels for $125,000.
The properties are north of the West Ridge High School campus on more than 100 acres on Lynn Road off Exit 63 of Interstate 81. They were part of a package deal for the land the school board voted to purchase but recently declared surplus.
The house, a two-story building possibly dating back into the 1800s, needs repair and has a hole in a sloping kitchen floor. The garage is in better shape, school officials said. Public water and electric service is available but sewer service is not present, although both properties have been approved by Tennessee for residential septic systems.