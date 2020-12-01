BLOUNTVILLE — Three of Sullivan County's four high schools are now all virtual learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but some in-person testing is taking place.
This brings the total number of county schools conducting virtual learning for normally face-to-face students to nine, although not all have gone virtual at all grade levels.
The impact of the pandemic in some county schools is mostly because of a lack of adults to operate the schools and in other schools is more because large numbers of students out make it more practical just to go all virtual, Director of Schools David Cox said in a Tuesday afternoon phone interview.
"It's a matter of not having enough staff, and there are places where we have large numbers of students (quarantined) so it just makes sense to have them all online," Cox said. "We'll have our health department call tomorrow (Wednesday) and we'll see what they say."
Kingsport, Bristol and Sullivan County school system officials meet with Sullivan County Regional Health Department officials each Wednesday to talk about updated pandemic statistics and recommendations.
Elsewhere in the county system, two middle school basketball teams, one boys and one girls, are in quarantine because of contact tracing, which means they were in contact with someone who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Sullivan Central, North and South high schools are all virtual as of Tuesday, Cox said. Central was virtual before the Thanksgiving break, and he said as of Tuesday student learning would return to in-person status at all the high schools Monday, Dec. 7.
The exception is for some testing.
"The kids are actually coming into the schools for end-of-course test," Cox said of high school students this week. "Central was already out this week."
Here's a rundown of the other six affected county schools:
- Blountville Elementary kindergarten is going virtual, but Cox said he had no return date available and no immediate quarantine numbers available;
- Colonial Heights Middle south of Kingsport has grade 7 virtual until Dec. 10, and although updated quarantine numbers were not available, Cox said, the girls basketball team is quarantined;
- Mary Hughes kindergarten in Piney Flats, is virtual until Dec. 8. Cox said it has eight staff and 49 students quarantined;
- Miller Perry Elementary south of Kingsport, grade 2 is virtual until Dec. 8, with five staff and 50 students quarantined;
- Rock Springs Elementary south of Kingsport, grades 4 and 5 are virtual until Dec. 10. He said the school had three staff and five students in quarantine but updated numbers that led to the virtual status are not yet available; and
- Sullivan East Middle near Bluff City is all virtual this week, and the boys basketball team is quarantined. He said 22 staff and 82 students are quarantined.
Cox said that the schools with larger numbers of students quarantined and causing the shift to virtual were mostly in Colonial Heights and Rock Springs. In most cases, he said other schools were affected by quarantines of adults needed to operate the schools.
The middle school portion of Sullivan Gardens K-8 and Ketron Elementary in Bloomingdale are both back in person at all grade levels, Cox said.
That means the only high school zone without at least some face-to-face students sent home for virtual learning is the Sullivan North zone including Bloomingdale and Lynn Garden.
Students whose parents or guardians chose for them to be virtual remain so, and all county schools are virtual for all students on Wednesdays to allow for cleaning, enrichment and catch-up learning.
The next regularly scheduled board meeting is 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 in the Little Theater of Central High, after a work session at 4:30 p.m. that day at the same location.
As of Tuesday, Cox said he is waiting to hear from the health officials Wednesday and "should the need arise based on a recommendation from the health department" a called school board meeting might be held to address the issue.
School board Chairman Randall Jones said that would be the only reason to have a called meeting, likely Thursday, Nov. 5.