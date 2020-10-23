KINGSPORT — Nine Dobyns-Bennett High School students have been named Commended Students in the 66th Annual 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program, which is designed to identify and honor the top high school students in the United States.
The nine are Chandni Bhat, daughter of Sunny Bhat and Kanchan Kaushik; Emily Cai, daughter of Kejun Cai and Hongjuan Wang; Vincent Gould, son of Thomas and Brandy Gould; Alexandra Holley, granddaughter of Larry and Ruth Dexter; Johnathan Lai, son of Benson Lai and MeeMee Hu; Meg Maynor, daughter of Marc and Kimberly Maynor; Anna Sago, daughter of Brett and Joni Sago; Evan Thomas, son of Thomas Thomas and Cheryl Stanski; and Grace Wellman, daughter of Greg and Kimberly Wellman.
“I am very proud of these nine scholars, their hard work and the contributions they have made to our school and community,” Principal Chris Hampton said. “I have no doubt they will continue making positive contributions to our school and eventually to the communities where they continue their education.”
About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise.
Although they will not continue in the 2021 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2021 completion by taking the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which served as an initial screening of program entrants.
Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin or religious preference.
Approximately 16,000 U.S. students qualified as semifinalists. The National Merit Scholarship Corporation provides scholarship application materials to semifinalists through their high schools.
To be considered for a Merit Scholarship Award, semifinalists must advance to the Finalist level of the competition by fulfilling several requirements.
About 90% of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and more than half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.