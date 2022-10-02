KINGSPORT — Nine Dobyns-Bennett High School students have been named as National Merit commended students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.
The program is designed to identify and honor the top high school students in the United States. Although they will not continue in the 2023 competition for the National Merit awards, commended students place among the top 50,000 students who entered the competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).
Those named as National Merit Commended Students from D-B are:
• Elena Gould
• Jessie Gu
• Adam Heiba
• Albert Li
• Tatum Metcalf
• Ella Miller
• Keely Morris
• Jackson Osterhus
• Balagopalan Pushkas
“On behalf of Dobyns-Bennett, I want to congratulate these nine remarkable students,” D-B Principal Chris Hampton said in a news release. “National Merit scholars are an elite group of students. This group of students are awesome in the classroom, but they are also leaders in other areas of the school and remarkable students of character. I am confident they will be very successful in their future endeavors and wish them the best as they finish out their academic careers at Dobyns-Bennett High School.”
Approximately 34,000 commended students throughout the nation are being recognized for their academic promise.
That served as an initial screening of program entrants. Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference.
For more information on the National Merit Scholarship Program, contact the D-B Counseling Office at (423) 378-8409 or go online to nationalmerit.org.