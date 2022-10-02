KINGSPORT — Nine Dobyns-Bennett High School students have been named as National Merit commended students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.

The program is designed to identify and honor the top high school students in the United States. Although they will not continue in the 2023 competition for the National Merit awards, commended students place among the top 50,000 students who entered the competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

National Merit Scholarship

For more information on the National Merit Scholarship Program, contact the D-B Counseling Office at (423) 378-8409 or go online to nationalmerit.org.