MARTIN, Tenn. — Some kids have already finished telling their friends what they learned over the summer.
The New Vision Youth kids hope what they learned will last over the next year and beyond.
Nineteen New Vision Youth members made the annual trek to the Tennessee Teen Institute, a five-day youth leadership and prevention campaign, held at the University of Tennessee-Martin a few weeks ago. It’s a series of workshops moderated by teenage leaders, many of them previous participants in the program, to educate young children and other teenagers about the dangers of drug and alcohol dependency, bullying, illegal uses of tobacco, suicide, teen pregnancy, distracted driving and overall teen mental health. The weeklong program was sponsored by the Jackson Area Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependency.
“The quality of the camp, the speakers and how they teach the kids on a peer-to-peer basis was inspiring,” says Melony Ison, prevention coordinator for the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition. “The gathering was all about positive leadership for young people, with positive discussions that result in positive role models in their community. That leads to positive choices in life.”
New Vision Youth of Kingsport was one of two Upper East Tennessee groups attending the workshops. A youth group from Carter County was the other. New Vision Youth Director Johnnie Mae Swagerty says for 13 years, more than 400 group members from Kingsport have attended the conference, along with chaperones. “Instead of getting instructions from a book or an adult, the kids get the word about bad influences directly from teenagers who have lived it,” she says. “Right from the source, they hear how teenage problems can be solved in ways that will hopefully help others.”
At the Institute, kids from all across the state are divided into groups, often placed with children they don’t know. Ison says the first meeting is always awkward. “The newer kids are skeptical, like ‘OK ... what are we doing here?’ But over the week of engagement, everyone in the group becomes part of an extended family with shared experiences and discussions, which later develops into concepts and ideas that can hopefully be implemented in communities.”
The week of the Tennessee Teen Institute is always productive.
“Every day after the workshops ended,” she says “we met with our kids and as the conference ended, they came up with a community plan of action for things they know are problems. Sometimes it’s tackling the big issues. Other times, it’s just little problems we all take for granted.”
When the week concluded, one of those problems was a big talker on the way back home to Kingsport from West Tennessee. The simple idea of having a sit-down dinner with all of their family members present at the table, washed over the group. It was an idea that came from 17-year old Jaden, a New Vision Youth member.
“It was all the kids talked about coming back home,” says Swagerty. “It made sense to me because I can remember hearing Florida Evans on the TV show ‘Good Times’ telling someone why her family’s evening meal around the dinner table was so important. She said, ‘It’s the only time when the entire family sits down together with the same thought.’ Kids might wonder why families today don’t sit down to dinner, but it’s pretty obvious. Often, one child is in their bedroom eating, another’s watching TV, another is at soccer practice, somebody’s got band, basketball, volleyball, somebody else is at work. Daddy is over her. Mama’s over there. ... At any given time, there may be only one or two family members actually eating at one time around the dinner table.”
The resulting idea from the group is that for family unity, everybody needs to have a sit-down dinner with ALL family members present, something many folks may have gotten away from. That dinner for individual New Vision Youth members and their own families will be in October. Watch for the announcement about an expansion of the dinner idea involving a big community dinner in the future with families at individual dinner tables. Just a simple family dinner. With all the family. Sitting around the table. Together.
The New Vision Youth kids are hoping the idea catches back on. Civic partners and sponsors are already joining the effort and more are needed. Call Johnnie Mae Swagerty at (423) 429-7553 to get on the dinner wagon.
It’s no secret the New Vision Youth group loves to participate in the TTI workshops at U-T Martin. Every year, they come away with Spirit Awards, given to groups who exhibit the most enthusiastic participation in the small groups. This year, the New Vision Youth group earned five Spirit Awards.
“The Tennessee Teen Institute is always a good time for the kids,” says Swagerty, “but more importantly, it’s an educationally good time for them. And over the next year in the community, you’ll see what they learned.”