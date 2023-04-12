VCCS chancellor visits MECC

Virginia Community College System Chancellor David Doré visited Mountain Empire Tuesday as part of his tour of the state’s 23 community colleges through May.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

APPALACHIA — The Virginia Community College System’s new chancellor stopped in Wise County to visit one of the state’s 23 community colleges Tuesday.

David Doré, who began work two weeks ago after serving as a district community college director in Arizona, stopped by Mountain Empire Community College to speak with students, faculty, staff and residents to tour the college’s Center for Workforce Innovation in Appalachia.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you